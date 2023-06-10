WIAA STATE SOFTBALL: Iola-Scandinavia, Pacelli softball claim state titles

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Central Wisconsin has two new state champions, the Pacelli Cardinals and Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds softball teams.
The Pacelli Cardinals started championship Saturday against Oakfield in the Division 5 state title game.
The Cards took an early lead, but faced adversity late as the Lady Oaks began to rally in the 6th. However, their strength all season had been pitching and that's what they leaned on to close it out.
Peyton Mancl stepped to the mound and closed it out with the biggest strikeout of her life to give the Cardinals a 9-6 win and their program's fourth state title.
Next on the diamond in the Division 4 championship game were the Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds and the Waterloo Pirates.
The T-Birds struck quickly building up a 3-0 lead in the second, but Waterloo responded by scoring six unanswered, putting Iola-Scandinavia's backs against the wall in the 7th.
There was still plenty of game left for the Thunderbirds though.
Led by an in the park grand slam by freshman Brooklyn Berrens, the Lady T-Birds would score sevens runs in the final frame to deliver the knockout blow and win the program's first state title 10-6.