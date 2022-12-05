WIAA unanimously sanctions lacrosse

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board voted unanimously to sanction boys and girls lacrosse starting in 2023-'24 on Friday.
The decision to sanction lacrosse is the first entirely new sport to be added to the WIAA since boys and girls soccer in 1982.
The WIAA Board of Control unanimously approved sanctioning the sport of boys and girls lacrosse, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. More details to come. 🥍 #wiaalacrosse pic.twitter.com/S4KhXHLXFr— WIAA (@wiaawi) December 2, 2022
Wausau Wolfpack coach Travis Brown is excited by the news.
"It's amazing. It's been a long time coming for this sport," Brown said. "We've been growing pretty fast. Wausau has had a team since 2005, so we're excited to have this platform and governing body leading us to a more even playing field and growing the sport most importantly in the state of Wisconsin."