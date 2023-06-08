Iola-Scandinavia and Pacelli secure spots in state title games, while Stratford comes up short in day one of the state softball tournament

Three of the four area softball teams that made it to the WIAA State Softball Tournament played Thursday, and two are advancing to the title game.
First up was Iola-Scandinavia in division 4. The fourth seeded Thunderbirds took on the top seeded Grantsburg Pirates.
The scoring started early as the two teams traded runs in the first, with Clara Koles bringing home the Birds score with a double.
The T-Birds would reclaim the lead in the third with a Marin Hoyard single through the right side. They would then extend the lead in the 5th, scoring on a wild pitch and a ground out by Koles.
Grantsburg would score one back in the 5th to make it 4-2, but Iola would once again answer in the 7th again from the bat of Koles, this time off a single to center.
The Pirates would make it 5-3, but the T-Birds pull off a double play to end it and send earn their spot in the state championship game.
“Can't be happier for this group of seniors," said Head Coach Thomas Anderson. "We have these six seniors they did a great job. We're going to stay aggressive and hopefully our hitters can put the ball in play."
They would face the winner of the next game on the slate, #3 Waterloo and #2 Stratford.
This marked the Tigers first appearance at the state tournament and it showed that this team can hang with the best of them.
It was a defensive slugfest between the two staying scoreless until fourth inning, which is when the Tigers pounced.
Emma Roeper got the scoring going with a triple to right center. Kressa Wenzel was next to add to the scoreboard with a single making it 2-0, Sonia Peterson added a single of her own to score another, with a second run being plated due to an error.
The Tigers continued their offensive onslaught in the 5th with a Tria Tubbs single that expanded the lead to a commanding 5-0.
It looked like the Tigers were well on their way to playing Iola for a state title, but Waterloo had other plans.
In a comeback for the ages they put up three runs in the 6th and 7th innings to stun Stratford and pull off the 6-5 win.
Not the ending the Tigers had hoped for, but it was still a magical season to remember
“The first thing we said in the huddle was, 'I don't think anyone envisioned this when we stepped into the gym in March.'" said Mandy Pankratz, Stratford's Head Coach. "We came out of two seasons that didn't go our way. Then at our very first tournament of the season was the dome tournament in Rhinelander and as coaches we turned to each other and said to each other 'this is a special group'.”
So in division four it will be the Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds and the Waterloo Pirates playing for a state championship on Saturday.
In division five the top seeded Pacelli Cardinals were the final team to take the diamond, squaring off against McDonnell Catholic.
The Macks were not afraid of the underdog mentality. They threw the first punch, recording 4 runs in the top of the 1st inning.
They extended the lead to 5-0 in the 2nd following a stripe from Kiara Lienenkugel.
But Pacelli had an answer, putting up runs in the 4th and 5th innings.
Following a sac fly from Kelsea Giese, the lead was cut to 5-2.
But the 7th was one Cardinals fans will not forget any time soon, as they scored 5 straight runs, including the walk off single from freshman Kaydyn Nelson.
They advance to the state championship and overcome the 5 run deficit, final score 8-7.