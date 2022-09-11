Justin Jefferson dismantling Packers at the half 17-0

Through two quarters the story of the game can be summed up in two-words. Justin Jefferson.
The Packers have had no answers for the second-year receiver who racked up a Minnesota franchise record 158 first-half yards and two touchdowns.
To compound matters, Green Bay's offense has been unable to mitigate the damage, sputtering from the start. On the Packs opening play 2nd round draft pick Christian Watson dropped what would have been a walk-in score. Things didn't improve from there.
Unable to move the ball, Aaron Rodgers' NFL record streak of 38 games without an interception against divisional opponents came to an end late in the 2nd as he heaved a desperation ball to Randall Cobb.
Rodgers hit the locker room 8-15 for 76 yards and that interception.
Aaron Jones is the team's leading rusher with 3 carries for 15 yards.
Packers get the ball to start the 3rd.