Lakeland and Laona/Wabeno head to girls state basketball tournament

Four area girls basketball teams still had dreams of ending the season as state champions entering Saturday, only two emerged with those dreams still intact, Lakeland and Laona/Wabeno.
In division two Lakeland faced Menomonie in a rematch of last year's sectional final game, a contest the Mustangs won, however history would not repeat itself.
Lakeland pulled out a win in a 60-59 thriller to punch their ticket to state for the third time in program history and the first since 1993.
In D4 Neillsville entered the day with a perfect record, but a low scoring defensive battle against Colfax would see that mark blemished.
It was back and forth all game, but Colfax was able to tie it late and with two seconds left, win the game from the free throw line 39-37.
Division five saw two of our area teams square off, Edgar and Laona/Wabeno.
The rebels were able to ride hot shooting and good ball movement to a ten point win over the Wildcats.
Their defensive pressure also kept Edgar out of sorts as they could never quite get going.
The 53-43 win send Laona/Wabeno to the state tournament for the first time in history, although Wabeno went as a solo program in 1982.
Seeding for the state games will determined Saturday.