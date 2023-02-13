Hinson leads Tigers on quest for another perfect WVC season

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - After winning the Wisconsin Valley Conference outright last season for the first time in program history, there's now a championship standard in Marshfield.
"We certainly set a goal of the Conference Championship before the season starts," said Chris Fischer, head coach of the Marshfield boys basketball team. "But once the season gets rolling you have to take it one game at a time."
This season the Tigers have certainly been on a roll. They are just one win shy of claiming the WVC conference championship and are three wins away from a perfect record in conference play for the second year in a row.
"We want to develop program wide offensive skills, we wanna be difficult to guard, we want all five guys to be threats on the perimeter," Fischer. said
One of the Tigers' biggest threats is sophomore guard Brooks Hinson.
Hinson is the top 3-point shooter in Division 1, knocking down 60 three pointers so far this season, while also shooting 50% from behind the arc.
“I just really worked on moving off the ball and getting my teammates open and that way I get open more," said Hinson. "(My goals) obviously all-conference, all-state, just being the best I can be."
"Whatever it is, in terms of basketball IQ and instincts, Brooks has got it," Fischer added.
Marshfield has 8 seniors leading the squad into the postseason, however, they'll still be relying on the young gun.
"The ball finds energy, and Brooks has got a lot of it," Fischer said. "He puts a lot of time in - nobody sees the thousand and thousands of shots that Brooks puts up on a consistent basis."
But for now Hinson and the Tigers are only focused on finishing what they started.
"One game at a time, if I'm having an off night someone else is going to step up and be that guy," Hinson said.
"Were trying to keep our vision small - so big things can happen for us," Fischer added.