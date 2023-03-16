Newman Catholic holds pep rally in preparation for state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Newman Catholic Boys Basketball team punched their ticket to state for the first time since they joined the WIAA.
The school held a pep rally Thursday to commemorate a fantastic season.
"I think people need to realize how hard we worked for this and how hard we want it," said Mason Prey, a senior at Newman Catholic.
After heartbreaking losses in their section semifinal last year, and the section final in 2021, the fighting cardinals could taste state. Now, with all their starters being seniors, their trip to Madison is extra special.
"As soon as playoffs hit, we all kind of sat down with each other and had a talk," said Prey. "We all realize what's at stake here, and we're able to get down to the Kohl Center."
The break between sectionals and state has also given the players time to reflect on their journey.
"It's just all the work we put in is starting to pay off, and that's really showing that all the work in the offseason, all the work during the season, it's paying off, and it's going to be worth it," said Eli Gustafson, senior for Newman Catholic.
With their reflections, they know their book hasn't been finished yet.
"That's been our goal since, I don't even know how long, but just thinking that we're that close to it, and we got two more games," said Gustafson.
A lot of this season is dedicated to their fans who showed out at every game.
"It's so loud in here, such a hectic environment for teams coming in," said Gustafson. "Really all the credit to them."
Now they set their eyes on the state championship and the gold ball.
Newman Catholic is slated as the first seed in their bracket tipping off their first game at the Kohl Center versus Royal on Friday. Tip off is at 9:05 a.m.