Watch state tournament action with the Magic of March app!

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED FOR THE MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK...

.A clipper low pressure system will bring 3 to 5 inches of snow to
Vilas county through tonight, with lesser amounts farther south.
Gusty winds may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

A more intense winter storm is expected during the midweek period.
The first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches along and south of Highway 29 Tuesday night into early
Wednesday. The second, and more impactful part of the storm will
arrive during the late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and
continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable
blowing and drifting snow will occur during this period. Widespread
hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The
combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage,
and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and
14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and
produce widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc,
Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM
CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
power lines, resulting sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...LOW VISIBILITY LIKELY AS A BAND OF SNOW CROSS CENTRAL AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

A band of snow showers will bring low visibility early this
afternoon as it crosses central to north central Wisconsin.
Visibility with these snow showers can drop to a mile or less at
times, creating a period of poor travel conditions. Snowfall
amounts with these snow showers have been relatively low, around
an inch being the highest, but this will still have an impact on
overall road conditions.

Anyone traveling across the area should plan on encountering
hazardous travel conditions and allow for extra time to reach
their destination.

Watch state tournament action with the Magic of March app!

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 WIAA Magic Of March Logo

It’s tournament time in Wisconsin!

Download the Magic of March Apps! It’s your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.

As you explore the App, you’ll find all kinds of great stories and videos. You’ll also be able to watch our live coverage of the tournaments on your iOS or Android phones and tablets!

The new Magic of March App is a free service from WAOW Television in Wausau, WKOW Television in Madison, WXOW Television in La Crosse and WQOW Television in Eau Claire.

The Magic of March app is available in using the following links: 

Google Play

Apple App Store

