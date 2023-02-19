 Skip to main content
WIAA Boys Basketball brackets revealed on Sunday

(WAOW)- The brackets for the WIAA 2023 Boys Basketball Tournament have been revealed. Listed below are matchups and seedings for area teams:

Division 1

#17 Wisconsin Rapids at Oshkosh West - Tuesday Feb. 28 - Winner plays at #1 Eau Claire Memorial - Friday, Mar. 3

#18 Eau Claire North at #15 Wausau West - Tuesday Feb. 28 - Winner plays at #2 Hudson on Friday, Mar. 3

#12 Appleton North at #5 Marshfield - Friday, Mar. 3

#11 Stevens Point Area Senior High at #6 Neenah - Friday Mar. 3

#10 Appleton East at #7 D.C. Everest - Friday Mar. 3

Division 2

#1 Medford plays winner of #9 New Richmond at #8 Menomonie in Medford - Friday Mar. 3

#9 Ashland at #8 Rhinelander - Tuesday, Feb. 28 - winner plays at #1 Fox Valley Lutheran - Friday, Mar. 3

#5 Lakeland at #4 New London - Friday, Mar. 3

#11 Antigo at #6 Merrill - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #3 Mosinee - Friday, Mar. 3

#10 Waupaca at #7 Wausau East - Tuesday Feb. 28 - Winner plays at #2 Shawano - Friday Mar. 3

Division 3

#9 Adams-Friendship at #8 Black River Falls - Tuesday Feb. 28 - Winner plays at #1 West Salem - Friday Mar. 3

#12 Stanley-Boyd at #5 Wautoma - Tuesday Feb. 28 

#11 Altoona at #6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #3 Colby on Friday Mar. 3

#10 Mauston at #7 Arcadia - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #2 Elk Mound on Friday Mar. 3

#9 Clintonville at #8 Omro Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #1 Xavier - Friday Mar. 3

#12 Tomahawk at #5 Winneconne - Tuesday Feb. 28 

#11 Wittenberg-Birnamwood at #6 Wrightstown - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #3 Northland Pines on Friday Mar. 3

#10 Freedom at #7 Amherst - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #2 Little Chute on Friday Mar. 3

Division 4

#12 Phillips at #5 Washburn - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #4 Cumberland on Friday Mar. 3

#10 Boyceville at #7 Chequamegon - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #2 Ladysmith on Friday Mar. 3

#9 Westfield at #8 Spencer - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #1 Marathon - Friday Mar. 3

#12 Iola-Scandinavia at #5 Necedah - Tuesday Feb. 28

#13 Abbotsford at #4 Stratford - Tuesday Feb. 28

#11 Nekoosa at #6 Edgar - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #3 Weyauwega-Fremont on Friday Mar. 3

#10 Montello at #7 Princeton/Green Lake - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #2 Auburndale on Friday Mar. 3

#9 Menominee Indian at #8 Manawa - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #1 Saint Mary Catholic on Friday Mar. 3

#12 Mishicot at #5 Oconto - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #4 Shiocton on Friday Mar. 3

#11 Crandon at #6 Bonduel - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #3 Kewaunee on Friday Mar. 3

#10 Coleman at #7 Coleman - Tuesday Feb. 28 - winner plays at #2 Crivitz on Friday Mar. 3

Division 5

#11 Luck at #6 Prentice - Tuesday Feb. 28

#16 Gilman at #1 McDonell Catholic - Tuesday Feb. 28

#9 Rib Lake at #8 Turtle Lake - Tuesday Feb. 28

#12 New Auburn at #5 Clear Lake - Tuesday Feb. 28

#13 Lake Holcombe at #4 Owen-Withee - Tuesday Feb. 28

#14 Cornell at #4 Prairie Farm - Tuesday Feb. 28

#11 Thorp at #6 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran - Tuesday Feb. 28

#16 Tri-County at #1 Newman Catholic - Tuesday Feb. 28

#9 Assumption at #8 Wild Rose - Tuesday Feb. 28

#12 Bowler at #5 Almond-Bancroft - Tuesday Feb. 28

#13 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran at #4 Columbus Catholic - Tues. Feb. 28

#14 Rosholt at #3 Athens - Tuesday Feb. 28

#11 Tigerton at #6 Port Edwards - Tuesday Feb. 28

#10 Marion at #7 Northland Lutheran - Tuesday Feb. 28

#15 Gresham at #2 Pacelli - Tuesday Feb. 28

#11 Saint Thomas Aquinas at #6 Wabeno/Laona - Tuesday Feb. 28

#15 Lena at #2 Three Lakes - Tuesday Feb. 28

For the full listing of playoff-bound teams, click here for the boys' bracket and here for the girls' bracket. All game times are scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can watch the semi-finals and championship games like on WAOW. 

