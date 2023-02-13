 Skip to main content
WIAA Girls Basketball brackets revealed on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA logo
Nickalas Tabbert

(WAOW)- The brackets for the WIAA 2023 Girls Basketball Tournament have been revealed. Listed below are matchups and seedings for area teams:

Division 1

#17 D.C. Everest at #16 Wisconsin Rapids - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Neenah on Feb. 24

#9 Oshkosh West at #8 Stevens Point Area Senior High - Feb. 24

#11 Holmen at #6 Marshfield - Feb. 24

#10 Appleton East at #7 Wausau West

Division 2

#9 Rhinelander at #8 Medford - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 New London Feb. 24

#5 Shawano at #4 Mosinee - Feb. 24

#11 Waupaca at #6 Antigo - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Merrill on Feb. 24

#10 Wausau East  at #7 Ashland - Feb. 21 - winner plays at #2 Lakeland on Feb. 24

Division 3

#9 Viroqua at #8 Stanley-Boyd - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Elk Mound on Feb. 24

#5 Mauston at #4 Wisconsin Dells - Feb. 24

#11 Black River Falls at #6 Adams-Friendship - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Altoona on Feb. 24

#9 Tomahawk at #8 Northland Pines - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Freedom on Feb. 24

#5 Amherst at #4 Xavier - Feb. 24

Division 4

#9 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at #8 Boyceville - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Phillips Feb. 24

#12 Chequamegon at #5 Ladysmith Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #4 Grantsburg on Feb. 24

#10 Webster at #7 Cameron - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Cadott on Feb. 24

#9 Whitehall at #8 Mondovi - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Neillsville on Feb. 24

#12 Spencer at #5 Abbotsford - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #4 Osseo-Fairchild on Feb. 24

#11 Colby at #6 Regis - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Durand-Arkansaw on Feb. 24

#10 Spring Valley at #7 Augusta - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Fall Creek on Feb. 24

#12 Nekoosa at #5 Marathon - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #4 Auburndale on Feb. 24

#11 Weyauwega-Fremont at #6 Stratford - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood - Feb. 24

#10 Montello at #7 Manawa - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Westfield on Feb. 24

#9 Algoma at #8 Southern Door - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Crandon on Feb. 24

#11 Roncalli at #6 Shiocton - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #3 Bonduel on Feb. 24 

#10 Kewaunee at #7 Menominee Indian - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Coleman

Division 5

#9 Shell Lake at #8 Mercer - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 South Shore on Feb. 24

#10 Butternut at #7 Winter - Feb. 21

#9 Lake Holcombe at #8 Gilman - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Prairie Farm on Feb. 24

#12 Plum City/Elmwood at #5 Clear Lake - Feb. 21

#13 Flambeau at #4 New Auburn - Feb. 21

#14 Thorp at #3 Turtle Lake - Feb. 21

#11 Cornell at #6 Clayton - Feb. 21

#10 Owen-Withee at #7 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran - Feb. 21

#15 Glenwood City at #2 McDonell Central Catholic - Feb. 21

#16 Port Edwards at #1 Assumption

#9 Pacelli at #8 Rosholt - Feb. 21

#12 Prentice at #5 Almond-Bancroft - Feb. 21

#13 Tri-County at #4 Iola-Scandinavia - Feb. 21

#14 Rib Lake at #3 Athens - Feb. 21

#11 Northland Lutheran at #6 Columbus Catholic - Feb. 21

#10 Gresham at #7 Newman Catholic - Feb. 21

#15 Tigerton at #2 Edgar - Feb. 21

#9 Wausaukee at #8 Gillett - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Wabeno/Laona on Feb. 24

#12 Goodman/Pembine at #5 Three Lakes - Feb. 21

#10 Bowler at #7 Suring - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #2 Sevastopol on Feb. 24

#9 Loyal at #8 Wonewoc-Center - Feb. 21 - Winner plays at #1 Blair-Taylor on Feb. 24

#11 Brookwood at #6 Cashton - Feb. 21

#13 Alma/Pepin at #7 Pittsville - Feb. 21

#15 Greenwood at #2 Hillsboro - Feb. 21

All game times are scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Full brackets can be viewed here.

