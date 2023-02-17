Marathon and Marshfield claim partial conference crowns with huge wins, while the Hodags make history

The Marathon Red Raiders and the Marshfield Tigers can call themselves champions after Friday night.
Each program secured a piece of their conference titles with huge wins over their rivals.
In the Marawood South Marathon got their revenge on the Newman Cardinals the #3 ranked team in the state in division 5.
The Tigers weathered an early offensive storm by the Cardinals to eventually pull of the 83-76 win. The Red Raiders were led by Grant Warren with 24 points, while Mason Prey continued to prove why he's the top scorer in the Wausau area with 42.
Meanwhile back in Wausau The Marshfield Tigers looked to lock up a piece of the Wisconsin Valley Conference by beating the Warriors. This one much more of a defensive battle that found Marshfield on top by the final buzzer 45-35.
And finally, jumping into the pool now, the Rhinelander Hodags boys swim team won the first state title in the programs history on Friday.
The Dags dominated at the D-2 meet netting a final score of 256, the next closest team was McFarland with a 250.50.