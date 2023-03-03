Marshfield wrestling team advances to the state championship

(WAOW) - The Marshfield Tigers have advanced to the State Championship, and will take on the Kaukauna Ghosts.
In the D3 quarter finals the Tigers came out swinging, after having multiple wrestlers compete last week in the Individual State Tournament.
They faced Mukwanago, and were lead by Hoyt Blaskowski, Caleb Denee, Garrett Willuweit, and Mason Seidl - who were able to secure wins by fall.
They topped the Indians 47-14 to advance to the semi-final against Bayport.
The Tigers continued to feast, not giving up an inch to the pirates - behind a few more wins from Denee, Greisbach, Blaskowski, Clements, and Willuweit.
Marshfield knocked off the #2 seed Pirates 43-25.
"Feels great, these kids have worked so hard this year. We had a tough team last year, making it to this match and lost. A lot of those kids knew the pain they suffered last year, and they worked so hard this year to make sure that didn't happen again," said Cody See, Head Coach of the Tigers.
"We preached it all year, we wanted to be here, we trained hard all season to be in this spot," said Senior Garrett Willuweit. "We're ready."
The only thing left standing between them and gold is the Kaukauna Ghosts, the championship match is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.