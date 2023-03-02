 Skip to main content
Mosinee hockey's season comes to an end in state semifinals with 3-0 loss to Oregon

mosinee

After making it back to the state tournament for the first time as a standalone program since 1992, the Mosinee Indian's path to the program's first title came up short Thursday.

The Indians entered the Bob Suter Capitol Ice Arena as the two-seed in division two and would face the three-seed Oregon Panthers.

Despite being the higher seed, the Panthers firepower proved to be too much for the Indians, as Oregon knocked in a goal in each period to secure the 3-0 shut out.

Mosinee finishes the season 21-6 and as a top four team in the state in division 2. 

