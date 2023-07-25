NBA players Sam and Joey Hauser return to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — While Stevens Point natives Sam and Joey Hauser are on NBA rosters, this week they are back home and giving back to kids who aspire to be in their position one day.
The Stevens Point Area Senior High graduates hammered home the need to work in the offseason as they took some time out of their busy summers to host Sam's 2nd annual Sam Hauser Basketball Camp.
The brothers now using the same programs that helped pave their way to the NBA.
"Trying to be more than just a basketball player and try to be a role model, and someone that, you know, others can look up to," Sam Hauser said. "There was never really someone when we were growing up that was in this position that we could necessarily look up to, so I guess I'm trying to take on that role."
Giving these young hoopers the expertise they've acquired through some of basketball's greatest minds.
"Share the knowledge you've had from coaches you've been coached by," Joey Hauser said. "Obviously coach (Tom) Izzo, Hall of Famer that I've had the privilege of being coached by (at Michigan State)."
Through their ride to basketball's biggest stage, they've always kept their roots, and bringing it back full-circle right in the same gym where it all started.
But the beauty of the game is also in the fundamentals and doing the little things, not just scoring.
That's something Sam Hauser has bought into with his transition to the pros.
"One thing that I can pass along to these guys is kind of just try to star in your role," said Sam. "You begin to understand that more and how you can help a team, and a different way other than being the main guy."
They're also in the business of giving back to the town that raised them, showing the next generation that they'll always be around.
"Stevens Point was just great to our family, great to me growing up, so I just want to be remembered as someone that never really forgot where they came from and always came back, and gave back," said Joey.