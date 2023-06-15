 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies at 24 after motorcycle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies at 24 after motorcycle crash

Patrick Gasienica, pictured ski jumping at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, has died at the age of 24.

 Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica died at the age of 24 on Monday, USA Nordic has announced.

A GoFundMe page shared by USA Nordic, who confirmed his death Wednesday, said he died in a motorcycle crash returning from work.

Gasienica, who was born in Mchenry, Illinois, represented the USA in his first Olympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022.

He made his International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping debut in 2015, and went on to represent the United States at FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017, and the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, USA Nordic said in a statement published by U.S. Ski & Snowboard announcing his death.

“USA Nordic and the Ski Jumping community are saddened to hear about the passing of Patrick Gasienica,” USA Nordic said in a statement on Twitter.

“A 2022 Beijing Winter Olympian, Patrick was an incredible competitor, teammate and friend.”

They added: “He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Patrick.”

CNN has reached out to the McHenry Police Department and Bull Valley Police Department for further details.

