 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pacelli survives a close one against Marathon and DCE stays alive in the WVC race with a win over SPASH

  • 0
friday bball

The games are starting to run low in the 2022-23 winter sports season, so every game now truly counts. 

Check out the highlights from two of the games from this Friday as Pacelli visited Marathon while D.C. Everest takes on SPASH.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you