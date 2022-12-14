PACK ATTACK: Packers legendary RB Dorsey Levens at Dale's Weston Lanes on Monday

WESTON (WAOW) — Please join us for a Live Pack Attack and a special guest — legendary running back Dorsey Levens — at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Dale's Weston Lanes.
Not only is Levens joining News 9 Sports Director Alex Stewart at 6:30 p.m., but we also will have food, giveaways and you can stick around and watch the Packers' Monday Night Football game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
Admission is free.
Levens will be available following the Live Pack Attack for an autograph session for the audience after the show--so people are in place and ready to go--because Dorsey will likely be wheels up at 7:30 pm.
Dorsey Levens was a key force helping the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI in 1996-'97 season. In 1996, Levens was the backup RB to Edgar Bennett.
In the 1996 NFC Championship game against the Carolina Panthers, Levens had a phenomenal breakout game, carrying the ball 10 times for 88 yards and caught 5 passes for 117 yards and a memorable touchdown catch in a 30-13 win. In Super Bowl XXXI, Levens was the Packers' leading rusher, carrying the ball 14 times for 61 yards, as the Packers won their first Super Bowl in 29 years, beating the Patriots 35-21.
The following year Levens became the starter after an injury to Edgar Bennett. It was the best season of his career and amassed 1,805 yards from scrimmage that season including 12 touchdowns as the Packers returned to the Super Bowl. He posted a career best 1,435 yards rushing that season.
Levens also ran for over 1,000 yards in 1999 and had a career best 573 receiving yards that season.
In his career Levens ran for 4,955 yards and 36 touchdowns and added 2,334 receiving yards and 17 scores in 11 seasons (eight of them in Green Bay).
In eight seasons with the Packers, Levens rushed for 3,937 yards, averaging 3.9 per carry; caught 271 passes and scored 44 touchdowns. He also played in 14 postseason games, rushing for 647 yards with a 4.5 average.
Please join us on Monday and stop out to pay homage to a Packers legend, receive giveaways of Packers swag and an autograph from Dorsey Levens! Stay and watch the Packers game vs. the Rams which will be live on ABC at 7:15 p.m.