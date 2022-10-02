Packers and Patriots engaged in close battle tied at 24 in the 4th

Things started well for the visiting Patriots as they embarked on a 10 play 56 yard drive that culminated in three points.
They followed that up by forcing a turnover just two plays into the Packers opening drive. Romeo Doubs made a difficult catch on a quick screen that was punched out and recovered by New England on the Green Bay 49.
That is where the fortunes began to change for both teams.
The Packers defense held strong forcing a Patriots punt after Rashan Gary recorded his fourth sack this season.
Patriots quarterback Brain Hoyer was injured on the play and would later be ruled out for the rest of the game with a head injury. Rookie Bailey Zappe would replace him.
However the Packers would also lost a key piece on that drive as Adrian Amos was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, he too would be ruled out for the rest of the game.
The two teams would go on to trade punts, before Green Bay's offense finally woke up.
Aaron Jones gashed the Patriots defense for 32 of his 55 first half yards on the drive, before rookie receiver Christian Watson found the edge on a jet sweep to take it 15 yards for his first professional touchdown, putting the Pack up 7-3.
Things would go quiet from there until right before the half when the Patriots were driving with a chance to score, but Gary struck again recording his fifth sack this season and forcing a fumble.
However on the ensuing drive Aaron Rodgers would throw late on an out route and the Patriot's Jack Jones would step in front for a Pick six.
To put New England up 10-7 heading into the locker room.
Aaron Rodgers would head to the locker room just 4/11 for just 44 yards and that pick through the air.
However, Rodgers would find a rhythm with his wideouts after the break, posting 60 yards on the first drive out, with 20 of those coming on a touchdown strike to Robert Tonyan, to give the Pack the lead 14-10.
It would be short lived though, as a strong combination of run and play-action pass would see Zappe end the drive with his first career touchdown pass to Davante Parker from 25 yards out to steal the lead back 17-14.
The Packers next drive would also end in points, but not the lead, as the drive would stall out in Patriots territory and Mason Crosby would be called upon to hit from 38 yards away, which he successfully did to tie the game at 17.
The first play of the Patriots drive would start the clock on the 4th quarter and would once again end with New England in the end zone, this time off a five yard run by Damien Harris to help the Patriots reclaim the lead 24-17.
But once again the Packers would answer with a 9 play drive that would end with Rodgers finding Doubs with a back shoulder throw from 13 yards away to tie the game.
The touchdown pass would also mark the 500th of Rodgers career, making him the 5th quarterback to reach that mark along with Tom Brady, Drew Bress, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.