Packers close in on improbable postseason berth, lead the Lions 9-6 at the half

For the Packers it's as simple as win and they are in the playoffs. After being eliminated from playoff contention just hours earlier, with a Seahawks win, for the Lions it became a night to inflict the same pain on a division rival.
The Packers got the ball to start the pivotal regular season finale and would end the opening drive with a short Mason Crosby kick to go up 3-0.
Detroit would look to respond, but the Packs defense started things off strong with a 3-and-out.
However, the Lions defense would provide an equally strong stop of their own on the following drive, stonewalling the Packers on 4th and less than a yard to get the ball inside the Green Bay 40 yard-line.
After another quick series though, the Lions would be forced to settle for 3 and the tie.
The field goal battle would continue on the Packers next possession as Crosby would bang through a 49-yarder to put the Pack back on top 6-3 and that is how the first quarter would end.
The next would begin with another Packers field goal this time from 48-yards away to increase the lead to 9-6 early in quarter two and give Crosby his 16th consecutive make.
The Lions nearly seized the lead on the ensuing drive with a flea flicker call on third and short that went the distance, however a holding penalty would negate the big play. The Detroit drive would eventually stall out with a Michael Badgley missed field goal.
The Packers looked poised to add to their lead heading into the locker room, however, Aaron Jones would fumble for the 5th time this season, a costly mistake as Detroit would recover.
This presented the Lions with an opportunity to double-up on scoring and get back into the game as they would also receive the ball to start the third.
The men from the Motor City would make good the first half of that equation by hitting a field goal from 33-yards out to make it a 9-6 game at the break.