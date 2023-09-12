Packers fans react to Aaron Rodgers injury

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Love him or hate him, many were eagerly awaiting what Aaron Rodgers would do with the New York Jets.
But today it became official, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in his left leg and is out for the entire 2023 regular season.
The injury is a devastating blow to a Jets team with a ton of hype coming into the year.
Rodgers played only four snaps, and a total of 50 seconds of in game action.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh after the game spoke about his sadness for the 39-year-old signal caller.
"Personally I don’t hurt for me, I don’t hurt for our locker room, I hurt for Aaron, and how much he’s invested in all this," Saleh said. "So, I'm still going to say a prayer. I'm still going to hold out hope, but, my heart’s with Aaron right now and nowhere else."
Fans on our Facebook post about the injury had mixed opinions.
The first was about the packers now not getting a conditional 1st round pick.
Rodgers would have needed to play at least 65% of the jets snaps this year for the Packers to get a first round pick in 2024. Green Bay will still get a second round pick.
Others expressed sorrow for Jets fans, and hope this isn't how the future Hall of Famer ends his career.
Most medical experts agree the recovery from Achilles surgery is anywhere from nine months to over a year.
And the future of Aaron Rodgers is unclear particularly because of the rigorous rehab required in returning from an Achilles injury.