Packers fans share their excitement ahead of the 2023 season

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The Green Bay Packers kick off the 2023 NFL Preseason tonight vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. You can watch that game right here on News 9 WAOW-TV.
Many fans of the green and gold around the Wausau area shared their thoughts on the team with a new leader at the helm after the trade of Aaron Rodgers a few months ago.
Hiawatha Sports Bar is a local venue for Packers fans to grab a few drinks, eat wings and watch the pigskin be tossed around the field.
Although the regular season doesn't start for another month, some people at the bar were able to express their anticipation for Packer's football as the preseason gets underway with Jordan Love taking the reins.
It has been about seven months since the Packers played a football game at Lambeau Field, and season ticket holders say that the fall and winter are their favorite time of year.
Behind the excitement of a fresh start in Titletown, some fans say they're also nervous and feel weird to see Jordan Love play.
"It's weird, you know," said Packer fan Stuart Fox. "I'm only 22 years old, so I've really never seen any other starting quarterback from my memory."
"Thank God Rodgers is gone! That man caused so much drama over the years, and I'm just very happy we don't have to deal with that anymore. So, I can't wait to see Love out there," said another fan.
The team may be chasing a Super Bowl this year, but the fans aren't thinking Super Bowl in 2023-'24.
They just want the team to stay healthy and be good enough to make the playoffs.
"Do I think we will make the Super Bowl, no. But I just want our team to make the playoffs, and if we can do that with a new quarterback in the first year, then I see making it to the big game in a few years," said one of the fans.
"I don't think they'll win the division. There's just lots of stiff competition out there," said Packer fan Dan Weber.
One of fans at the sports bar had the bar set high for the Packers, and Jordan Love.
"I do think we can win the division. The Bears are still the worst. The Vikings lost lots of guys on defense, but the Lions could be our biggest challenge. But I have believed ever since draft night a few years ago, I thought Love was a great pick. He will be a hall of famer one day," said the one fan.
Behind all of the thoughts the fans had, they will be given answers in a few months, where people will find out what the Packers can do with a fresh quarterback leading the squad.