Packers Titans

GREEN BAY, WI (WAOW) -- The Packers face the AFC South leading Tennessee Titans Thursday night, in a bid to regain control of the NFC North.
The Packers last hosted the Titans in week 16 on 202, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no fans to fill Lambeau field, Green Bay winning 40-14.
This time, the Packers are arguable the underdogs.
Tennessee fires first, Tannenhill on a short pass lef to Darren Hillard for a 14-yard touchdown. The extra point, by the Titans kicker Lambo, who they signed just yesterdaym is good. Titans up 7-0.
Green Bay will strike second, Rodgers scrambles out of the pocket, WR Christian Watson in the back left corner of the end zone being heavily covered by Fulton, connects from Rodgers ditch-pass for a TD. The extra point from Crosby is blocked. Titans lead 7-6.
Tennessee was looking to widen the gap before the half. Less than a minute left in the 2nd, Tannenhill hands it off to Derrick Henry at the 4-yard line, Henry takes it into the end zone for their 2nd touchdown on the night. The extra point is good, Titans go up 14-6 just before halftime.
Through the first two quarters, TEN out drove GB 171-96, more than doubled their first downs, and nearly doubled their time of posession 19:25-10:36. Aaron Rodgers though, managed to make it out without a single turnover.
After revealing LeRoy Butlers name on the Lambeau Field facade at half time, the Packers return to the field.
Rodgers and Jones marching Green Bay down the field with the run game, they put Crosby in field goal territory. Crosby, puts one through the uprights. Green Bay cuts Tennesse's lead to 14-9.
Then the Titans will throw a curve ball, Tannenhill and Henry team up for a couple big gains. Henry, on a short pass connect with Hooper, who takes it 3-yards for another touchdown.
ut Green Bay was not far behind, Rodgers short pass to Watson, the rookie takes it 8-yards to the house for his 5th touchdown in 2 games. Rodgers then passes to Aaron Jones right, who finds grass for the 2-point conversion.
Green Bay is back in the game, 20-17.
Watson's 5-touchdown two game stretch was most by a Packer rookie since 1954.
Still with plently of football left, Tennessee takes advantage. 4th quarter, Tannenhill in shotgun finds Hooper deep up the middle, for a 16-yard touchdown. With the extra point good, TEN increases their lead to 27-17.
4 minutes into the 4th, Rasul Douglas intercepts Tannenhill for the 1st INT of the game. Packers take over on the 34 yard line. The Packers, unable to take it to the red zone. O'Donnell will turn it back over to Tennessee.