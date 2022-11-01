Packers will induct Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton into HOF in 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton are being inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame next year with a banquet slated to be held Aug. 31 in the Lambeau Field Atrium.
The 52nd Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, announced today by Packers Hall of Fame Inc. President Tom Konop. will start at 5:30 p.m. and tickets will be finalized "in the near future" according to Packers.com.
Wide receiver Jordy Nelson was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He played nine seasons in Green Bay and appeared in 136 regular-season games.
He quickly gained a great rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Nelson ranks in top-6 in team history in receptions (550), receiving yards (7,848), touchdown receptions (69) and 100-yard receiving games (25). Nelson had 13 or more touchdown receptions in three seasons, the only Packer to ever to that.
After missing the 2015 season due to a knee injury, Nelson became the first Packer to be named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year by AP after registering 1,257 yards on 97 receptions with a league-high 14 receiving TDs in 2016.
In the Packers' Super Bowl XLV victory, Nelson became just the fourth receiver in Super Bowl history with nine-plus receptions for at least 140 yards and a touchdown. Nelson finished his career playing one season with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.
Guard Josh Sitton was originally selected by the Packers in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of the University of Central Florida. He played eight seasons (2008-15) in Green Bay, starting 112 of 121 regular-season games and all 13 postseason contests in which he appeared.
Sitton was named the 2010 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the NFL Alumni Association and was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2010, 2011 and 2013. He was a key member of teams that won a Super Bowl (XLV) and four division titles, finished with 10-plus wins six times and made the playoffs seven times.
Sitton finished his career starting 26 of 27 games played for the Chicago Bears (2016-17) and Miami Dolphins (2018).