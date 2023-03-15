AARON RODGERS DECISION: QB says "intention is to play for the New York Jets"

Aaron Rodgers went on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday afternoon and stated he has made a decision on his future and "he intends to play for the New York Jets."
Rodgers said e came to the decision Friday and stated his intention is to go to the Jets. He said the Packers made it clear, "they would like to move on."
Over 430,000 viewers were tuned into the McAfee Show. Rodgers said on the show "this isn't decision day." However, he did say he has already made a decision.
He said his appearance on Pat McAfee Show was to "state of affairs" because "a lot has changed."
Rodgers recently entered a darkness retreat, he said he was leaning "90% retirement and 10% playing." Rodgers said something changed when he entered the retreat the Packers said they were fine with him taking time on his decision, but when he came out of the retreat he received multiple texts and emails from players saying "something had changed." There was clearly "a shift."
Rodgers came on the show at about 12:07 p.m. but began not speaking about the decision of whether he was going to retire or play football this season. However about 15 minutes in, Rodgers stated his desire to now play for the Jets and he "still has the fire to play."
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated he hoped a decision was made by the start of free agency on March 15.
Rodgers, who is due to make about $59.5 million, in the upcoming season Rodgers earned MVP honors in 2020 and 2021. Rodgers had a down year last year, not throwing for 300 yards in a game once and threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.