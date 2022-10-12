Former Packer TE dies at age 50

(WAOW) -- Tyrone Davis, a former Green Bay Packers tight end, died on Oct. 2. Davis was just 50 years old.
Davis played with the Packers for six seasons from 1997-2002. He played in 69 games with the Packers, including 27 starts. If fans don't remember Davis' time with the Packers he was largely the backup tight end to Mark Chmura or Bubba Franks. He was the starter om 1999 and part of the 2000 season. Davis was acquired in a trade from the New York Jets for cash considerations. The Jets drafted him in the fourth round in 1995 and traded him to Green Bay prior to Davis's third NFL season.
Davis did play in seven postseason games including Super Bowl XXXII. He caught seven touchdown passes in 1998 in his best season with Green Bay. The Packers released him before the 2003 season.