Packer faithful hopeful as season returns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Green Bay Packers are back in action, and bars and fans around the area can agree.
Burks Bar in Wausau says this is the time of year they look most forward to from the sales, to the fans, and having a good time.
"Everybody looks forward to Packer games, it brings in a lot of business," said Rod Stanczak, former manager at Burks Bar.
Even with the loss of star receiver Davante Adams, Packer Backers are confident that future Hall of Fame Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, can take them to the promised land.
"I hope for a Packers and the Broncos for the Super Bowl this year," said Ronald Passow, a Packer fan at Burks Bar.
"Even when they lose by a little bit, the game is exciting. It's just something to look forward to every Sunday," said Rita Passow.