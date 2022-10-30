Packers fall in Buffalo for fourth consecutive loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WAOW) -- The Buffalo Bills raced out to an lead and never let up, taking down the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday night.
Buffalo scored two touchdowns early with Stefon Diggs scoring on the first play of the second quarter on a 26-yard strike from Josh Allen to put Buffalo up 14-0.
The Packers scored their only touchdown on a fantastic lunging grab by Romeo Doubs. The Doubs touchdown pulled Green Bay within 14-7, but the Bills marched right back down the field on an 8-play, 80-yard drive capped off by an Isaiah McKenzie 7-yard scamper.
The Green Bay Packers forced a three-and-out on Buffalo's first possession, but the Bills scored on their next four possessions of the first half to hold a 24-7 advantage at halftime.
Buffalo ran for 103 yards on just 13 carries - over 8 yards per carry - in the first half. The Bills finished with 154 yards on the ground.
The Packers were able to get their ground game going, rushing for over 200 yards with Aaron Jones accounting for 143 of those yards.
The second half touchdown for Green Bay came on an Aaron Rodgers strike to Samori Toure for 37 yards.
With the loss the Packers are now 3-5.
Packers ILB Quay Walker was ejected for pushing a Bills coach. The injury bug also continues to hit the Packers as Christian Watson sustained a concussion and De'Vondre Campbell also left with an injury.