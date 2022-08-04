 Skip to main content
Packers Family Night and preseason games can be watched on WAOW

  • Updated
2022-Official Packers Station
WAOW

(WAOW) -- All of the Packers preseason action can be watched on WAOW. 

It starts with Packers Family Night on Friday, August 5. You can watch all the Family Night activities from 7-10 p.m on WAOW. 

Preseason Games

All Packer preseason games can be watched on WAOW and waow.com

Friday, August 12, Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers:

  • Pregame show starts at 7, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. 

Friday, August 19, Packers vs. New Orleans Saints:

  • Pregame show starts at 6:30, kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. 

Thursday, August 25, Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Pregame show starts at 6:30, kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. 

