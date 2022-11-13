Packers locked in tie with Cowboys at halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two Rudy Ford interceptions led to two Packer touchdowns but a late Dallas touchdown before halftime has the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys tied 14-14 at halftime Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz caught a pass from Dak Prescott with 8 seconds remaining before halftime to knot the game at 14.
Aaron Rodgers connected with Christian Watson on a 58-yard strike after Ford's first interception. Aaron Jones cashed in the second score on a 12-yard dash.
CeeDee Lamb scored the Cowboys' lone touchdown, which at the time put Dallas up 7-0.