Packers locked in tie with Cowboys at halftime

  • Updated
  • 0
Cowboys Packers Football Watson

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) sprints to the end zone after catching a long pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two Rudy Ford interceptions led to two Packer touchdowns but a late Dallas touchdown before halftime has the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys tied 14-14 at halftime Sunday at Lambeau Field. 

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz caught a pass from Dak Prescott with 8 seconds remaining before halftime to knot the game at 14. 

Aaron Rodgers connected with Christian Watson on a 58-yard strike after Ford's first interception. Aaron Jones cashed in the second score on a 12-yard dash. 

CeeDee Lamb scored the Cowboys' lone touchdown, which at the time put Dallas up 7-0. 

