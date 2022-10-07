PACKERS: Pack Attack returns to Dale's Weston Lanes Monday; Programming note: Total Packers airing Saturday night

(WAOW) -- Bill Schroeder, former Packers wide receiver and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse graduate, is this week's guest for Pack Attack.
Our Sports Director Alex Stewart and all of us at News 9 are excited for Pack Attack to return to Dale's Weston Lanes on Monday night.
Schroeder played for the Packers for five seasons (1997-2001). His best statistical season came in 1999, where he caught 74 passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns. He also had over 900 yards in two other seasons and caught nine touchdown passes in 2001.
Schroeder amassed 304 receptions for 4,583 yards and 28 touchdowns in his NFL career. He led the league in yards per reception with 17.3 yards per catch in 2001.
Pack Attack will air on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on WAOW Ch. 9.
Total Packers airing Saturday night at 10:30 p.m.
Due to the Packers playing in London at 8:30 a.m. our time this weekend WAOW Ch. 9 will air Total Packers on Saturday immediately following our 10 p.m. newscast.
Also just to make viewers aware, the Packers game will be played on NFL Network at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. It can be streamed on YouTube TV, Hulu and other apps, however on typical Charter packages, the NFL Network is an upgraded channel.