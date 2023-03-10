Packers ready to move on from Rodgers? Team President Mark Murphy makes it sound that way

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) - Packers Team President and CEO Mark Murphy makes it clear in an interview at the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament that the Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Murphy was asked whether there was a scenario in which Rodgers was the QB of the Packers next year.
Murphy said: "Yeah, I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we would want them, yeah, we would."
Murphy also confirmed in the interview that the Packers did indeed give the Jets permission to talk with Rodgers regarding a potential trade.
The Packers' president also said he'd love a resolution to the situation soon.
"“We’d love to have it resolved by the start of free agency,” Murphy said.