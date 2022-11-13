Packers shock the Cowboys 31-28 in Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau in an instant classic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) --
In a game where no one seemed to give the Packers a chance, they did the improbable, upset the Dallas Cowboys 31-28.
Things were scoreless through the first quarter, but began to heat up in the second.
Two Rudy Ford interceptions led to two Packer touchdowns but a late Dallas touchdown before halftime has the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys tied 14-14 at halftime Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz caught a pass from Dak Prescott with 8 seconds remaining before halftime to knot the game at 14.
Aaron Rodgers connected with Christian Watson on a 58-yard strike after Ford's first interception. Aaron Jones cashed in the second score on a 12-yard dash.
CeeDee Lamb scored the Cowboys' lone touchdown, which at the time put Dallas up 7-0.
Coming out of the locker rooms, Dallas used an Amari Rodgers muffed punt to steal momentum and put up 14 answered.
The first was a 13-yard rush by Tony Pollard on the drive following the turnover by Rodgers.
The next would come in the form of a 35-yard touchdown reception by Lamb, who had his first 100 yard plus receiving effort of the season.
However, the Packers refused to fold as the clock ticked into the 4th quarter.
Rodgers would connect with Watson for two more touchdowns in the final frame, the first from 39-yards away, the second from 7 to tie the game at 28.
That is where the score would stay for the remainder of regulation, forcing the two into overtime for the first time in this storied rivalry.
The Cowboys would start with the ball and after moving it effectively to the Packers 35 yard line, they would stall out, going for it on 4th down.
The Packers would take the ball from there and drive down the field to kick the game-winning field goal to seal it 31-28.