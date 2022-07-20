Packers sign Christian Watson

(WAOW)-- All the Packers' draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft are now signed after second round pick Christian Watson agreed to a contract with the team.
The wide receiver from North Dakota State has garnered plenty of excitement from players, coaches, and fans on how he can contribute in the offense following the departures of Devante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
The first practice of training camp is July 27, and the first pre season game is Friday, August 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.