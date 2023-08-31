 Skip to main content
Packers sign Iola native to practice squad

  • Updated
  • 0
Eagles Ravens Football Welch

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch waits for a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) — A former central Wisconsin high school star has been signed by the home state Green Bay Packers to the practice squad. 

Kristian Welch who starred at Iola-Scandinavia High School has the opportunity to don the Packers' uniform this season. Welch, a linebacker, was recently cut by the Baltimore Ravens Tuesday. 

According to Packers.com, Welch signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after playing collegiately at Iowa. In three years with Baltimore, he piled up 16 special teams tackles in 43 games. In 2021, Welch tied for second on the Ravens with a career-best nine special teams tackles. Welch has played in three career postseason games. 

According to Packers.com, Welch will wear No. 54 for the Packers. 

