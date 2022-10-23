Packers struggle on both sides of the ball in another disappointing loss

LANDOVER, Md. (WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers are searching for any offensive rhythm this season. It didn't find it Sunday in yet another loss Sunday as the Washington Commanders came back from down double digits to defeat the Packers 23-21 at FedEx Field.
Green Bay looked in control in the early going, but the Commanders scored 20 consecutive points and the Packers offense never found much traction.
Washington trailed 14-10 at halftime, but Taylor Heinecke solved the Packers defense and connected on a deep touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin for a go-ahead score in the third quarter. The Commanders scored on three straight second half possessions to take a 23-14 lead.
The Packers scored with under 4 minutes left on a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones, their second connection of the game. The Packers defense couldn't get a stop quickly and the Commanders ran the clock down to 23 seconds and Green Bay suffered its third consecutive loss.
De'Vondre Campbell snared an interception and returned it for a touchdown to help the Green Bay Packers hold a 14-10 halftime lead over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday.
But the Packers' offense did nothing for the most part Sunday. The Packers had barely 100 yards of offense through three quarters. As the Packers' offense pulled a disappearing act, Heinecke and the Redskins offense consistently marched down the field on the Packers.
The Packers got off to a nice start cashing in on good field position and scoring on a short touchdown pass to Aaron Jones. After a Commanders field goal, the Packers' defense made a huge play. Rashan Gary pressured Commanders QB Taylor Heinecke into a rushed throw that Campbell pounced on for a pick-6 to seemingly put the Packers in control.
However, the Commanders largely controlled the rest of the half. Washington responded with a touchdown pass to Aaron Gibson and missed another field goal after a drive into Packers territory.
The Packers' defense was been held in check after the Aaron Jones touchdown. Aaron Rodgers threw for only 47 yards at halftime despite nine completions and finished with just