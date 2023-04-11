Packers 'Tailgate Tour' surprises two area high schools

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
thru Friday morning, then fall below flood stage by Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through this Evening...

.Record warm temperatures, combined with winds gusting to 25 to
35 mph and relative humidity falling to 20 to 25 percent, will
produce critical fire weather conditions in central and east
central Wisconsin through this evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND
EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca,
Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago and Calumet.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these
conditions, so outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit
the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring now, or are imminent. A
combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, warm
temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous
wildland fire conditions. Persons are urged to be careful with
any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire.
Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-
terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and
ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.

&&

Packers 'Tailgate Tour' surprises two area high schools

Packers Tailgate Tour
Mitchell Skurzewski

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Day one of the Packers 'Tailgate Tour' saw Mark Murphy and six current and former Packers players make multiple stops, including surprises at Wausau West and Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Tuesday.

As the only NFL franchise to do a week long event like this, the Packers goal with the Tailgate Tour is to have fun and answer fan questions, but also to give advice and impart wisdom.

"If I could just change one kids mindset on this trip, whether that's being successful or accomplishing their goal or just finding out who they are as an individual at such a young age I think my job will be done." Said former Packer safety HaHa Clinton-Dix. "So just kind of giving these kids some hope and opportunities to be successful I think it what it's all about."

Both current and former players say their relationship with fans is what motivates them to participate in these events.

"The fanbase is number one." Said current Packers running back, Aaron Jones while commenting on why retired players choose to come back. "It's amazing and you guys create that relationship with us to allow us to be able to come back and have fun and that's why we enjoy coming back and want to do these things is because of the fans. The atmosphere they make it, the love and support they have given us while we were here playing is second to none."

For students, meeting their favorite athletes is always a highlight, but being surprised by them is unbeatable.

"When they came I was like, no way!" Exclaimed Anya Mueller, a Wausau West junior and member of the wrestling team. "One of the players said hard work is the best thing you can do and that's what I always try and do. Now that I heard it from an actual athlete I think that I'll take it even more."

While they do it all for the fans, players say the experience is beneficial for them as well.

"I feel like the purpose of me playing football is to put smiles on peoples faces and things like that." Shared Packers Guard, Elgton Jenkins. "So if I can come to somebody's high school and make an impact on their community and be able to be in the presence of those kids, I feel like it pays out good for me and them."

The tailgate tour continues all week, with many more stops throughout the state, and will wrap up Saturday with a party in Green Bay.

If you're looking to attend one of the planned stops, and would like to meet the players, you can find ticketing information in this link.

