...A SLOW MOVING STORM SYSTEM COULD CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

A slow moving storm system tracking northeast from the central
Plains will bring a wintry mix to the area during the first couple
work days of the upcoming work week. Precipitation from the storm
will overspread the area Monday night and continue into Tuesday.
During this period, the precipitation is expected to fall as
mainly snow across far north-central Wisconsin, though some sleet
and freezing rain could be mixed in at times. A wintry mix of
freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected from central through
northeast Wisconsin. The freezing rain will probably have the
biggest impact on travel as it will likely result in untreated
roads becoming ice covered and hazardous. Mainly rain is expected
in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas during this period, though
a little freezing rain, snow, and sleet could be mixed in at
times.

Colder air will sag back into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday.
That will cause the rain and mixed precipitation to transition to
all snow. A couple inches of snow could accumulate across central
and east-central Wisconsin during this period.

Be sure to monitor later forecasts for updated information on the
upcoming winter weather.

Packers thump Vikings, now in driver's seat for playoff berth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) — The Green Bay Packers thoroughly dismantled the Minnesota Vikings, cruising to a 41-17 win with a kickoff return and defensive touchdown sparking the Packers early and the defense taking care of the rest at Lambeau Field Sunday.

The Packers didn't produce much offensively in the first half, but they didn't do. Thanks to a Commanders loss to the Cleveland Browns the Packers now control their own destiny. If the Packers beat the Lions next week, they will earn a postseason berth.

After the Vikings scored first on a field goal set up by a blocked punt inside the 5, the Packers scored 41 consecutive points. Keisean Nixon took the following kickoff 105 yards to put Green Bay on top and the Packers crushed the Vikings from that point forward. 

On Minnesota's next drive, Darnell Savage intercepted a pass on fourth down and took it the other way 75 yards to give the Packers a 14-3 edge. 

The Packers' defense was outstanding, intercepting Kirk Cousins twice and holding the Vikings to a field goal on the early blocked punt. The much-maligned safety duo of Adrian Amos and Savage had the Packers' two first half interceptions and Rudy Ford added another INT in the second half. 

The Packers defense also recovered another Cousins fumble, forcing four turnovers on the day and battering the Vikings quarterback all game long.

The Packers added a late Aaron Rodgers touchdown toss to Robert Tonyan with under 3 minutes in the half. Crosby also connected on two field goals, including a 56-yard field goal that bounced off the crossbar and Green Bay led 27-3 at halftime. 

Green Bay didn't hit the brakes in the second half as AJ Dillon and Rodgers ran in scores and the rout was on. 

