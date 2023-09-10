Second half outburst helps Packers cruise to 38-20 win over Bears

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAOW) — The Jordan Love era got underway in grand fashion Sunday at Soldier Field.
Love made key plays at key times and the Packers used a second half onslaught to thump the NFC North rival Bears 38-20.
Love, Romeo Doubs and Aaron Jones teamed up for big performances. The Packers led 10-6 at halftime and blew the game open from the start of the second half.
Green Bay took the opening drive of the second half down the field on 8 plays and 75 yards with Jones punching in a 1-yard score. The following drive, Love connected with Aaron Jones for a 35-yard touchdown on a fourth down throw to put the Packers up 24-6.
After the Bears cut the lead to 10, Love drove the Packers down the field again and connected on a perfect fade route to Doubs, his second touchdown of the game. The Packers defense delivered the knockout blow with a Quay Walker pick-6.
Love finished 15 for 27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns and Jones had 127 yards of offense and two touchdowns.
Love scored on the opening drive of each half including his first drive as the primary starter at QB.
The first-year starter got some help with prime field position as the Packers stuffed the Bears on a quarterback sneak on fourth down from their own 43.
And the Packers capitalized on the short field.
Love finished off the drive with a strike to Doubs.
The Packers were able to capitalize with good field position again to end the half as Anders Carlson drilled a 52-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to take a 10-6 lead into half.
The only bad news from the game is the Packers may have suffered more injuries to key players. Jones left with an apparent hamstring injury which occurred on his fourth down touchdown catch. Walker left with a head injury and Jayden Reed also left with an injury.