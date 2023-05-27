Pointers baseball falls in Super Regional decider

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WAOW) -- UWSP's bid for a second consecutive berth in the Division III College World Series came up short in a 16-10 loss to UW-La Crosse.
The Eagles used a seven-run first inning to take an early lead and would never relinquish it, led by a grand slam by Anthony Vivian.
Bradley Comer, Anthony Tomczak, and Jakob Boss hit home runs for the Pointers.
The result comes after a 24-20 win got them to the deciding game, where UWSP once led 19-2 but rallied to score five runs in the ninth after losing the lead.
Comer finished with three home runs combined across the two games and drove in seven runs.
The Pointers finish their 2023 season with a record of 33-13.