Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Monday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pointers catching heat with the cold keeping them inside

  • Updated
  • 0
Pointers catching heat with the cold keeping them inside

(WAOW) - Although the weather has thrown a few curveball's at the Pointers this season, their hopes of winning back-to-back WIAC regular season titles is anything but cold with practice sent inside Monday.

"We try not to let it affect us," said Nat Richter, UWSP's Head Baseball Coach. "I don't know if it really does or not, its hard for me to decide - or figure it out cause some guys are routine oriented, and some guys are not. But I just know once the game starts it really doesn't matter what or when."

This season for the Dawgs - change has become the new routine.

Whether that means practicing inside, or moving game times up , they have persevered and now sit just two games behind first place in a completive WIAC conference.

"I mean its baseball, it's a crazy game, and so every day you got to go out there and do your job and the pieces will fall," said Senior third baseman, Bradley Comer. "As a team I think we’re starting to get all the pieces together and figure it all out."

And those pieces are starting to come together at the right time for the purple and yellow.

They're winners of four of their last five - including a doubleheader sweep Saturday in which they gave up a combined 4 runs.

"I mean we always preach throwing strikes, attacking hitters, and getting defenders in the right spots so they can make the plays easier," said Coach Richter.

It's a philosophy that has been one of two constants in a season full of change in point.

The other... Their belief in returning to the College World Series.

"Obviously my teammates and I think - yes we can be the best team, but we just have to go out there every day and see how it goes," said Comer.

