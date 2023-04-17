Pointers catching heat with the cold keeping them inside

(WAOW) - Although the weather has thrown a few curveball's at the Pointers this season, their hopes of winning back-to-back WIAC regular season titles is anything but cold with practice sent inside Monday.
"We try not to let it affect us," said Nat Richter, UWSP's Head Baseball Coach. "I don't know if it really does or not, its hard for me to decide - or figure it out cause some guys are routine oriented, and some guys are not. But I just know once the game starts it really doesn't matter what or when."
This season for the Dawgs - change has become the new routine.
Whether that means practicing inside, or moving game times up , they have persevered and now sit just two games behind first place in a completive WIAC conference.
"I mean its baseball, it's a crazy game, and so every day you got to go out there and do your job and the pieces will fall," said Senior third baseman, Bradley Comer. "As a team I think we’re starting to get all the pieces together and figure it all out."
And those pieces are starting to come together at the right time for the purple and yellow.
They're winners of four of their last five - including a doubleheader sweep Saturday in which they gave up a combined 4 runs.
"I mean we always preach throwing strikes, attacking hitters, and getting defenders in the right spots so they can make the plays easier," said Coach Richter.
It's a philosophy that has been one of two constants in a season full of change in point.
The other... Their belief in returning to the College World Series.
"Obviously my teammates and I think - yes we can be the best team, but we just have to go out there every day and see how it goes," said Comer.