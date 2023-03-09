 Skip to main content
Pointers release 2023 football schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point Athletic Department released the Pointer football team's schedule for the 2023 season. 

UWSP kicks off its season with a road game on August 31 against Lindenwood. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. 

That game is the first of three nonconference games for the Pointers in the 2023 campaign. 

They will also face St. Norbert and Albion. 

Important Dates: 

August 31: at Lindenwood(season opener)

September 9: vs St. Norbert(Spud Bowl, home owner)

September 30: vs UW-Eau Claire(Pink Game)

October 21: vs UW-River Falls(Homecoming)

November 11: vs UW-La Crosse(Senior Day)

