Pointers release 2023 football schedule

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point Athletic Department released the Pointer football team's schedule for the 2023 season.
.@UWSPFootball Unveils 2023 Schedule #Pointers https://t.co/xjUOPH3SLQ— UWSP Athletics (@UWSPAthletics) March 9, 2023
UWSP kicks off its season with a road game on August 31 against Lindenwood. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
That game is the first of three nonconference games for the Pointers in the 2023 campaign.
They will also face St. Norbert and Albion.
🚨𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄🚨#RollDawgs🦴— UWSP Football (@UWSPFootball) March 9, 2023
🔗: https://t.co/OwqfSeziMO#d3fb #wiac pic.twitter.com/dSxaAECfDI
Important Dates:
August 31: at Lindenwood(season opener)
September 9: vs St. Norbert(Spud Bowl, home owner)
September 30: vs UW-Eau Claire(Pink Game)
October 21: vs UW-River Falls(Homecoming)
November 11: vs UW-La Crosse(Senior Day)