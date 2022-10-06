Protecting student athletes from concussions

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Concussions are a serious head injury and according to the American Academy of Pediatrics they affect thousands of student-athletes each year.
"We reassure them that we're there for their health and that we'll do a full evaluation, not to fear things, and just follow along," said Dr. Laura Rudolph, Medical Director of Sports Medicine at Marshfield Clinic.
Concussions can affect the way you think, talk, move, and sometimes it doesn't even have to be a direct impact to the head.
"Maybe they don't actually hit their heads, but it's a force enough that their brain could move in their skull," said Paige Higgins, Licensed Athletic Trainer at Marshfield High School.
Symptoms may be hard to spot, but school athletic trainers say they use multiple ways to determine if a student athlete may have a concussion.
"It's how they're responding. Are you getting a blank stare, is there a delay in their response, are their eyes open, eyes closed. All things that we're also evaluating. It's more than asking the question and they're answering it," said Higgins.
The rule of thumb: when in doubt, hold them out.
"If there's any concern the athlete is not acting correctly, we do have sideline evaluations we can do. If there's any change in those, if they're having problems with balance, they're done," said Rudolph.
Experts say 20% of concussion cases take more than four weeks to completely recover, that's why trust between athlete and trainer is so important.
"If they're familiar with us, they trust us and be confident in what we are telling them," said Higgins.