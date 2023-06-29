Rafters playing doubleheader Thursday after Wednesday cancellation due to air quality

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are playing a doubleheader Thursday after their game Wednesday was cancelled due to the public health advisory on air quality.
The Rafters and Lakeshore Chinooks will start game one of the doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. tonight at Witter Field.
According to a news release from the Rafters, the scheduled Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa Military Appreciation Night will now be held on Thursday during both games of the doubleheader. The jersey auction will be open during both games on Thursday night, with the bidding coming to a close at the end of the third inning of game two.
The release also said:
Those who have purchased tickets for Wednesday night’s game will have their tickets honored for both legs of Thursday night’s doubleheader, but need to exchange it for a new ticket. Those who’ve already purchased tickets for Thursday night’s game will have access to the first game of the doubleheader free of charge.
If you have a ticket to Wednesday’s game but are unable to attend the games on Thursday, you can exchange your ticket for any available date later in the season.
For questions, you can email the Rafters at info@raftersbaseball.com or you call the box office at (715) 424-5400.