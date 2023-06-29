 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rafters playing doubleheader Thursday after Wednesday cancellation due to air quality

  • Updated
  • 0
rafters
By Chris Watkins

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are playing a doubleheader Thursday after their game Wednesday was cancelled due to the public health advisory on air quality. 

The Rafters and Lakeshore Chinooks will start game one of the doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. tonight at Witter Field. 

According to a news release from the Rafters, the scheduled Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa Military Appreciation Night will now be held on Thursday  during both games of the doubleheader. The jersey auction will be open during both games on Thursday night, with the bidding coming to a close at the end of the third inning of game two.

The release also said: 

Those who have purchased tickets for Wednesday night’s game will have their tickets honored for both legs of Thursday night’s doubleheader, but need to  exchange it for a new ticket. Those who’ve already purchased tickets for Thursday night’s game will have access to the first game of the doubleheader free of charge. 

If you have a ticket to Wednesday’s game but are unable to attend the games on Thursday, you can exchange your ticket for any available date later in the season.  

For questions, you can email the Rafters at info@raftersbaseball.com or you call the box office at (715) 424-5400. 

