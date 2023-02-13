 Skip to main content
Regular season nearing a close as #10 Mosinee drops game against ECM, while Athens and Edgar win big

edgar gbb

With only a few games remaining in the regular season teams are fighting for conference titles, playoff seedings, getting ready for the postseason and some just for pride and the love of the game. Check out the best highlights from three local games from Monday night.

