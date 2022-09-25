Rodgers and the Packers beat the Brady led Bucs 14-12

In the fifth meeting between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, Rodgers came out on top 14-12, but it went down to the wire.
In a game where David Bakhtiari returned to action, Rodgers had the Pack firing on all cylinders early, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions.
He found rookie Romeo Doubs for his first career touchdown on the opening drive, before turning to old reliable Allen Lazard on the second. After that, the scoring would go quiet for the green and gold.
It was the opposite game flow for the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Sunday. A slow start gave way to a furious late comeback.
Tampa scored just three points in the first half adding another three in the third quarter. It wasn't until the fourth that Tom Brady came alive.
Brady led the Bucs on a 13 play, 89 yard scoring drive ending with a Russell Gage touchdown catch with 14 seconds left.
However, the 2-point conversion and ensuing onside kick would fail to give the Packers the 14-12 win.
Rodgers finished the game 27-35 for 255 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. Brady would emerge with a stat line of 31-42 for 271 yards and a touchdown.
Romeo Doubs led the Pack in receiving yards with 73 on 8 catches, while Aaron Jones led the way on the ground with a quiet 12 carries for 36 yards.
The Packers head back home to face the Patriots next Sunday at 3:25 P.M.