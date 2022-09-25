Rodgers getting the better of Brady in first half, Packers lead 14-3

It's hard to tell which is more hot in Tampa Bay through 30 minutes, the temperatures or the Packers offense.
In the fifth meeting between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, Rodgers has dominated, on the scoreboard and the stat sheet as the Pack lead 14-3 at the half.
Rodgers hits the locker room 15-18 for 171 yards with two touchdowns and was close to a third before a great hit by a Buccaneers defender at the goal line knocked the ball loose from Aaron Jones.
As for the plays that did cross the goal line, the first touchdown of the day also marked the first professional score for rookie Romeo Doubs who took a quick screen route in from 5-yards out.
The second was a run-pass option Rodgers pulled and tossed to Allen Lazard from 6-yards away.
The Packers defense has also been dominant this afternoon holding the Bucs to just 113 total yards and forcing a critical turnover as Brady was marching down the field looking to score before the half.
They have also sacked Brady twice.
Packers will receive the second half kickoff.