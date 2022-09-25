Rodgers getting the better of Brady in first half, Packers lead 14-3

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Wood and southwestern Marathon Counties through 600 PM CDT... At 509 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Colby, or 17 miles south of Medford, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Spencer around 520 PM CDT. Marshfield around 525 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bakerville, Milladore, Rozellville, Cherokee, Unity, Auburndale, Stratford, March Rapids, Hewitt and Blenker. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH