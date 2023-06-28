Senior Open staff arrange for all to properly see action

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- As thousands of fans are expected to file in to SentryWorld Golf Course for the USGA Senior Open, staff have made sure to account for people of all abilities.
Through the pre-tournament access period for fans, some like Ron Lorbeck of Wisconsin Rapids could be seen going from hole to hole on a scooter, which is available to fans for free.
"This is unbelievable. Otherwise, I wouldn't be able to see everything that I wanted to see," Lorbeck said.
They can be found outside Gate 1, the entrance near North Point Drive, and can be used throughout the course, but need to be returned at the end of the day.
Staff say they had to make many aspects of the overall experiences high priorities, like installing ramps at many tents and implementing a shuttle system throughout the course.
"It's a large area to walk, so to make sure that we can get our patrons around the entire course is important, whether you need transportation because of a disability or just because it's a long, hot day," said Eric Falkavage, the Disabilities Director for the tournament.
Once the tournament starts, the crowd sizes will get larger, but staff are hoping the accommodations they've made can help make the experience memorable.
"We're hoping it's an easy, enjoyable experience from the time they park their car to the time they get back to their car at night. That is our goal," said Holly Bauer, the health and wellness manager at Sentry.
Tee times begin at 7:00 a.m. Thursday.