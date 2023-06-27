U.S. SENIOR OPEN: Check out the tee times for first two rounds

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Tee times for the opening two rounds - Thursday and Friday - of the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld have been announced.
Steve Stricker, of Madison, begins play at 2:04 p.m. Thursday on the first hole and the 10th hole at 8:34 a.m. Friday.
Hortonville native Bradley Lanning tees off in the first group at 7 a.m. Thursday morning (1st hole) and tees off on the 10th hole - back-9 - at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Jerry Kelly (Madison, Wis.) tees off at 8:24 a.m. from the 1st hole and 1:54 p.m. Friday starting his round on the back-9.
Last year's champion Padraig Harrington tees off on the 10th hole Thursday at 8:34 a.m. and 2:04 p.m. on the 1st hole Friday; Vijah Singh will tee off at 8:03 a.m. Thursday on the 10th hole and 1:33 p.m. from the 1st hole Friday.
The U.S. Senior Open is a 72-hole, stroke-play competition. A field of 156 players will play 18 holes of stroke play on June 29 and 30, after which the field will be reduced to the lowest 60 scores and ties. Those players making the cut will play 18 holes on July 1 and 2. If there is a tie upon the completion of 72 holes, a two-hole aggregate playoff will immediately follow. If this playoff results in a tie, the tied players will immediately continue to play off hole-by-hole until the winner is determined.