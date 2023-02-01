Signing Day - From Mankato to Wyoming, find out where a few area athletes plan to play in college

February 1 marks National signing day for high school athletes. It's a day where all their hard work pays off as they sign their letters of intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
Here's a look at where a few of our area athletes plan to play next year.
Reese Rogowski - North Dakota State - Track and Field
David Gauderman - UM- Duluth - Football
Caden Healy - UM-Duluth - Football
Willow Oehmichen - Mankato - Track and Field
Maria Selting - Mankato - Cross Country
Brandt Rice - Wyoming - Football
Aiden Janke - UW-Milwaukee - Track and Field
We want to extend a congratulations to not just these athletes, but every athlete that signed their letter of intent. We also want to wish you nothing but success as you continue your athletic and academic futures at the next level.