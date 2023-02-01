 Skip to main content
Signing Day - From Mankato to Wyoming, find out where a few area athletes plan to play in college

SIGNED

February 1 marks National signing day for high school athletes. It's a day where all their hard work pays off as they sign their letters of intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

Here's a look at where a few of our area athletes plan to play next year.

Reese Rogowski - North Dakota State - Track and Field

David Gauderman - UM- Duluth - Football

Caden Healy - UM-Duluth - Football

Willow Oehmichen - Mankato - Track and Field

Maria Selting - Mankato - Cross Country

Brandt Rice - Wyoming - Football

Aiden Janke - UW-Milwaukee - Track and Field

We want to extend a congratulations to not just these athletes, but every athlete that signed their letter of intent. We also want to wish you nothing but success as you continue your athletic and academic futures at the next level.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

