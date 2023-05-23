Softball teams across the area begin their campaign to state as playoffs kick into high gear

The regional semi-final round of the WIAA softball playoffs got underway Tuesday and when the dust from the infield settled, numerous area teams were still alive.
Check out the highlights from Tuesday as well as the next round's matchups after Tuesday's action.
REGIONAL FINALS ON THURSDAY
Wisconsin Rapids vs D.C. Everest
Eau Claire North vs SPASH
Merrill vs Medford
New London vs Mosinee
Baldwin-Woodville vs Neillsville
Weyauwega-Fremont vs Amherst
Phillips vs Grantsburg
Iola vs Coleman
Markesan vs Auburndale
Edgar vs Stratford
Niagara vs Laona/Wabeno
Newman vs Florence
Wild Rose vs Pacelli
Rib Lake vs Athens
Sevastopol vs Almond-Bancroft
Port Edwards vs Assumption
Pepin/Alma vs Columbus Catholic