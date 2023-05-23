 Skip to main content
Softball teams across the area begin their campaign to state as playoffs kick into high gear

HOMER CELEY

The regional semi-final round of the WIAA softball playoffs got underway Tuesday and when the dust from the infield settled, numerous area teams were still alive.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday as well as the next round's matchups after Tuesday's action.

REGIONAL FINALS ON THURSDAY 

Wisconsin Rapids vs D.C. Everest

Eau Claire North vs SPASH

Merrill vs Medford

New London vs Mosinee

Baldwin-Woodville vs Neillsville 

Weyauwega-Fremont vs Amherst

Phillips vs Grantsburg

Iola vs Coleman

Markesan vs Auburndale 

Edgar vs Stratford

Niagara vs Laona/Wabeno 

Newman vs Florence

Wild Rose vs Pacelli

Rib Lake vs Athens 

Sevastopol vs Almond-Bancroft

Port Edwards vs Assumption 

Pepin/Alma vs Columbus Catholic

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

